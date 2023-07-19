Sibling refuses to let 10yo brother borrow college fund for dialysis treatment. CONCLUDED

My dad's family disowned him when the affair came to light. He did get some help from his brother and sister but they can only give so much. I do think I was his last option. His wife did not have a lot of family.

Lastly, of course I would feel bad if something happened to my brother, he's just a little kid, but I would want to help him with MY OWN money and I can only do that if I start my career debt free. I Also don't want to risk my own future.

UPDATE

ThrowRA77474

So after I called my mom she left work early and picked me up from dad's house. She took me for coffee and I explained what happened.