Woman says engagement was overshadowed by sister's pregnancy; 'But I told you in private.'

My sister was very angry with me. She said I should have lied and found a way to conceal it. But all I could think of was how bad it would look to keep lying and saying I wasn’t feeling well and couldn’t come.. or to go to the celebration and say I’m not feeling well and anyone who’s smoking in the house would need to smoke away from me and I’m not drinking.

I felt it would come off either very rude (as if I wasn’t happy for her) or suspicious and I didn’t want the question to pop up. I tried to contact her multiple times after to talk, but everything she said kept getting more aggressive.