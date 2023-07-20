Sibling shuts down brother complaining about child support, 'We're so sick of hearing it.'

No one likes to be called out, especially in a way that fully shuts down their favorite activity: complaining.

And few people are more likely to call you out than a fed-up sibling. Sometimes, they're unfortunately right to call you out,

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for telling their brother to shut up about child support.

They wrote:

AITA for telling my brother to shut the f@#k up about his child support?

My brother has 50/50 custody with his ex-wife over my nephew (3). My brother makes more money than his ex, so even though they have my nephew the same amount of time, he still has to pay her $100 a month. My brother will not shut the f@#k up about this. He complains about it constantly. When my nephew needed new shoes, she asked him to split the cost of new shoes with her.