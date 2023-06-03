Brother told 'don't be a narc' when he learns sister stole $6K from family. AITA?

Little Red Riding Hood(winked).

One man was shocked and hurt when he found out that his sister had stolen the $3,500 grant awarded to him by his school. He decided to press charges, now his mother and grandmother are telling him that he is ruining his sister's life by putting her in jail. What they don't know, is that he is certain that his sister also stole thousands of dollars from their grandmother in that very same month.

'WIBTA if I charged my sister with a felony?'

foryou12_

I had a small grant come in the mail for about $3500. I had never received it and became confused on where the check was at. The college finance dept. told me it was cashed back in April and the name of the bank.