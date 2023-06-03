Brother told 'don't be a narc' when he learns sister stole $6K from family. AITA?

One man was shocked and hurt when he found out that his sister had stolen the $3,500 grant awarded to him by his school. He decided to press charges, now his mother and grandmother are telling him that he is ruining his sister's life by putting her in jail. What they don't know, is that he is certain that his sister also stole thousands of dollars from their grandmother in that very same month.
I had a small grant come in the mail for about $3500. I had never received it and became confused on where the check was at. The college finance dept. told me it was cashed back in April and the name of the bank.
Some time passed and I ended up finding out my sister written down my social security number on the back of the check, forged my signature and told the banker I allowed her to cash the check, never needed to provide an ID either.