Elderly parents 'deathly ill' after man knowingly sends sick son on vacay. AITA?

I had a similar family vacation where one of my nephews had been sick the week prior to the trip... My sister, her bf, and nephew arrived a day later 'so they wouldn't bring germs' with them. The only ones that didn't get sick with this god awful virus were my parents and my other sister's family (they all lived together).

My elderly grandparents, myself, my daughter (we lived in another state), and my uncle's family all got it. The kids were puking, my grandpa sh*t himself several times, the smell coming from what left my body into the toilet was the worst thing I've ever experienced.

It's been nearly a decade and i still haven't forgiven my sister for this. Mostly because SHE GOT SNIPPY WITH US FOR SITTING AROUND THE CONDO AND NOT OUT ENJOYING OUR VACATION, seriously wtf.