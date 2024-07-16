'My sister and I stopped speaking after her childfree wedding. Now she wants to attend mine.' UPDATED

If they wouldn't attend your wedding just because you won't do what they're demanding of you, then do you really want them there or in your life at all? If you do what they want just to have them at your wedding, they will know they can demand other things of you anytime they want, and they will do so.

If you want your sister at your wedding, or if you want to hear what she has to say, then meet up with her, but don't let other people push you into it if it isn't what you want.

SLJ7 said: