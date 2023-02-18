Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Sister bans brother from family trip after finding out he is dating her ex. AITA?

Sister bans brother from family trip after finding out he is dating her ex. AITA?

Amanda Hurley
Feb 18, 2023 | 4:39 PM
ADVERTISING

WIBTA if I uninvited my brother from a family trip after figuring out his secret?

bookoffoodaway

My (I'm 32f) family takes an annual trip, and for years now, we alternate who pays. This year is my year. I dated a guy for 2 years, and lets just say he was incredibly toxic and I'm in a much better mental state because he was out of my life.

My brother (22m) is gay and has been in a relationship for 6 months, but hadn't introduced his boyfriend to us, this is odd because we'd met his previous boyfriends. As the weeks and months went on, I started to ask constantly why I couldn't meet his boyfriend, I started to worry it was some insane age gap between them or something.

Yesterday my brother jokingly took my phone and ran off, so I jokingly took his phone, which he'd left unlocked. I got curious and looked in his pictures, I saw pictures my ex, I was confused why he would have pics of my ex smiling, then it hit me. I thought my ex was straight so I needed confirmation, I unblocked him on Instagram to see tons of pictures of him and my brother clearly in a relationship.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content