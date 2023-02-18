Sister bans brother from family trip after finding out he is dating her ex. AITA?

WIBTA if I uninvited my brother from a family trip after figuring out his secret?

bookoffoodaway

My (I'm 32f) family takes an annual trip, and for years now, we alternate who pays. This year is my year. I dated a guy for 2 years, and lets just say he was incredibly toxic and I'm in a much better mental state because he was out of my life.

My brother (22m) is gay and has been in a relationship for 6 months, but hadn't introduced his boyfriend to us, this is odd because we'd met his previous boyfriends. As the weeks and months went on, I started to ask constantly why I couldn't meet his boyfriend, I started to worry it was some insane age gap between them or something.