Teen won't tutor 'favorite' sis; 'I'm sick of helping her when she only hurts me.' AITA?

Whenever we fight, she takes my sisters side regardless of what happens. Sister takes food off my plate? Won't get in trouble. If I yell at her for it? I get punished. If I take food off my sisters plate in return? I get punished.

Sister takes something from my room? Nothing said. I bang on her door after she locked it and try to get it back? Punished for harassing my sister and making noise. I tell my mom about this stuff happening? She says something about learning how to share or my sister being the baby or my sister needing more so let it go.