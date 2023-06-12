17yo suddenly asked to split long promised college fund with 1yo brother. AITA?

One teen writes to Reddit about her frustration with her parents. They had been saving a college fund for her all her life and, as a 27-year-old, she was so excited to find her dream school. However, her parents just gave birth to her baby brother, and they informed her that her college fund would now be cut in half. She doesn't think this is fair and that her brother will have 17 years to build up funds, just as she did. They say she should be grateful for any help at all.
I (17F) am a rising senior at my high school. I'm getting ready for the college application season in a couple months and have several schools selected, most of which are various state schools.
I have spreadsheets with information on them, including costs of tuition and cost of living for students there. I have functions on the sheets that show how well I'd be able to afford it using my college savings account that my parents have and my own general savings.
My parents (40F) and (41M) recently welcomed in my baby brother (1.5M). I was an only child before. I was talking to my mom about college and showed her my spreadsheet. Then she told me that I need to adjust it for half of the college savings as they were planning to give my brother half for his college savings.
I was pretty shocked by this since they have 16+ years to save up for his college, if that's something he'll even want to do. I ran the numbers with half the savings and it's not looking good. I want to graduate with as little debt as possible and taking away half is pretty damaging to that.
I tried talking to both of my parents about it but they wouldn't budge. My dad said it's their money so it's up to them how they get to spend it and I'm not entitled to it, which I understand. They said they're hoping to retire early so they have more time with my brother. Funding another college fund would push back their retirement.
He also said I should just save more money and not waste it (he's upset I bought myself a switch with my paycheck last month). I usually put most of my paycheck into my savings.
He said I'm a smart girl and they can help me figure it out. I still don't think it's fair to lose a good amount of my college funding 15 months away from starting to someone who won't use it for over 15 years.
AITA for not wanting to split the fund with my brother?
I’d say NTA If they started your college fund when you were a baby then they have the same amount of time to do it for him. If they don’t want to keep putting money away for another 18 years they should have thought about that before having another kid.
Can't upvote this enough. OP's parents are the ones who decided to have another kid, knowing when they wanted to retire and what their original plan was. Taking away from what they told OP would be OP's resource for college is not the right avenue here.
NTA - but sadly your parents are right in this it's their money. They get to do what they want with it. That's the truth.
And saying you should save more is such a BS older person thing. College is expensive and COL is easily triple to quadruple what your parents paid.
The reality is you will probably have to take some loans. Apply for scholarships and keep applying while in school. My brother landed a full scholarship for his last year of school. I was able to graduate early by taking a few extra classes and save a fair amount.
But it is also a okay to be sad and hurt by this. Your parents did not set this up well. Even if they split it 60/40 - it will grow in 16 years.
I would ask them if you can split it 70/30 which will allow more to grow. And promise that if you have a really good paying job, you'll contribute some to brother. Trade less debt now for a maybe in the future. Just spit balling.
NTA
It's a real a**hole move on their part to suddenly take away the funding they had promised you all along. You made plans based on this promise.
Tell them you've found a solution and you plan to open an onlyf@ns to fund your college. It might get them to reconsider.
It is kind of unfair that your parents led you to believe you would have the entire amount, and then changed their minds right before you needed it (and it sounds like your little brother was 'unplanned'). But unfair as it is, it is their money to do with as they please. You may have to look at other options.
For example, community college for the first year or two (hopefully, the community college has a transfer agreement with a four year university). Or, ROTC. I know some federal agencies have internships programs, but they are mainly for certain STEM majors (if you get selected, you work for them during the summers and they pick up your tuition, and you have a job waiting for you when you graduate).
NTA. Best of luck to you. I hope it all works out well for you.