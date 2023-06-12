17yo suddenly asked to split long promised college fund with 1yo brother. AITA?

One teen writes to Reddit about her frustration with her parents. They had been saving a college fund for her all her life and, as a 27-year-old, she was so excited to find her dream school. However, her parents just gave birth to her baby brother, and they informed her that her college fund would now be cut in half. She doesn't think this is fair and that her brother will have 17 years to build up funds, just as she did. They say she should be grateful for any help at all.

'AITA for not wanting to share my college fund with my little brother?'

throwawaycollegesav

I (17F) am a rising senior at my high school. I'm getting ready for the college application season in a couple months and have several schools selected, most of which are various state schools.