Teen loses it when 'star' sister outshines her at her own graduation party. AITA?

Sibling rivalry is one of the longest wars in history.

When you are young, you look up to your older siblings. Sometimes, as you come into your own, it can feel like you are never going to be able to match their accomplishments. One teen wrote about being excited to have a day that celebrated her accomplishments, instead of the many accomplishments of her older sister that she felt overshadowed her. When conversation at her celebration turned to the successes of her sister yet again, she lost it. Now, she is wondering if her jeaousy is misplaced or if her family truly does have a 'favorite daughter.'

'AITA for wanting my graduation dinner to be about me and not about my 'impressive' sister.'

Huge-Ad3253