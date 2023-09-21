Teen refuses 'sibling dance' with 5-year-old stepsister at dad's wedding, stepmom upset.

Weddings are incredibly emotionally loaded, for better or worse. And when a family member is married, it's not uncommon to get pulled into some intense duties.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she's wrong for refusing to take part in a public "sibling moment" during her dad's wedding. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to take part in sibling moments during my dad's wedding?"

Title sounds weird? I'll explain. So my dad is engaged to a woman, Ruth. Ruth has an almost 5 year old daughter Laci. Their wedding is planned for January and ever since Ruth and Laci moved in with us (dad and me) and Laci and I have been forced to share a room because it's a two bedroom house, Laci has become obsessed with me.