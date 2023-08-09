Teen snaps after mom won't let her go on trip because autistic brother feels left out.

The world is still a very hard place to navigate if you have a disability.

Parents of disabled children often devote a lot of their time and energy into caring for their child and making sure they're given the best life possible against the odds. While this is a noble use of energy, it can leave siblings in the shadows as they watch the other kid receive the lion's share of attention. If not addressed, this feeling of being erased can boil into resentment and eventually lead to full-on confrontation.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for snapping at her mom and saying she doesn't care about her autistic brother.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my mom that I don’t give a f*&k about my autistic brother?