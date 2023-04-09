Teen tells stepsister their parents vows don't extend to her, rejects them. AITA?

Blending families can be tricky and sometimes pushing it can make things much worse

One daughter was asked to make vows to her stepsister at her parent's wedding. She wasn't comfortable with this but her stepmom felt it was important, so she made the vows for her at the wedding. Now, her little stepsister demands that she honors the vows, which were very specific and made the daughter uncomfortable. When she breaks the news to her stepsister, she shatters and becomes inconsolable.

AITA for telling my little stepsister I didn't make any vows to her?

Left_Rub_5743

My dad got remarried when I (16f) was 9. My stepsister (9f) was 2 at the time. My mom died and her dad bailed on her mom when she was pregnant with her and was never in her life and never paid child support or anything.