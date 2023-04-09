Teen tells stepsister their parents vows don't extend to her, rejects them. AITA?

One daughter was asked to make vows to her stepsister at her parent's wedding. She wasn't comfortable with this but her stepmom felt it was important, so she made the vows for her at the wedding. Now, her little stepsister demands that she honors the vows, which were very specific and made the daughter uncomfortable. When she breaks the news to her stepsister, she shatters and becomes inconsolable.
My dad got remarried when I (16f) was 9. My stepsister (9f) was 2 at the time. My mom died and her dad bailed on her mom when she was pregnant with her and was never in her life and never paid child support or anything.
When my dad and his wife married, they wanted to do a family unity ceremony which meant me and my stepsister would be standing there while vows were made to us and then (as the kid who could speak) would make a vow to always be there for her, to love her and be her big sister. I passed on that.