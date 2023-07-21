Teen threatens to 'live with mom' after dad tells her to share room with toddler triplets.

Blending families is really hard in the best-case scenarios, but it's extra hard when you have to navigate limited space and age gaps between stepsiblings.

When things get really heated, the dreaded mention of custody arrangements can even come into play.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for threatening to live with her mom if her dad and stepmom went through with her new room arrangement.

She wrote:

AITA for saying I would stay at my mom's if I had to share a room with babies?

I’m 16(F). My parents split up before I was born, custody is I live with my dad most of the time and my mom every other weekend (plus random staying with her if I want). Recently, my dad got engaged to “Hanna”, and she and her kids are moving in. Hanna’s kids ages are: 9, 7, 2, 2, 2. She is widowed, so they live with her full-time.