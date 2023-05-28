Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man's relationship with his sister loses him his wife and half his gold. UPDATED

Man's relationship with his sister loses him his wife and half his gold. UPDATED

Amanda Hurley
May 28, 2023 | 3:00 PM
ADVERTISING

'AITA for telling my brother the truth on why I don’t ask him for anything?'

seventy-ones

I (19f) have 3 brothers (27, 28 and 32). My oldest brother (Dave) got married to Sara in May.

I study halfway across the world from my hometown where my family are. I got really sick a few months ago and rushed to the nearest hospital. Turns out they don’t accept my insurance and I had to pay out of pocket.

I was €50 short and called everyone I could but no one was picking up. I then called my oldest brother (Dave) because he always picks up and asked him to send me €50 and I would send it back once I get paid in a few days. He told me not to be ridiculous and he didn’t need me to pay him back €50.

Sara called me that night and asked how I was doing. After the chit chat, she asked if I could ask someone else the next time I need money because my brother is a married man. I was shocked but i apologised and said I offered to pay him back. She said it’s fine but next time, I should plan my finances in advance so I won’t have to rely on a married man.

Sources: Reddit,Reddit,Reddit,Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content