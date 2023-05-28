Man's relationship with his sister loses him his wife and half his gold. UPDATED

'AITA for telling my brother the truth on why I don’t ask him for anything?'

seventy-ones

I (19f) have 3 brothers (27, 28 and 32). My oldest brother (Dave) got married to Sara in May.

I study halfway across the world from my hometown where my family are. I got really sick a few months ago and rushed to the nearest hospital. Turns out they don’t accept my insurance and I had to pay out of pocket.

I was €50 short and called everyone I could but no one was picking up. I then called my oldest brother (Dave) because he always picks up and asked him to send me €50 and I would send it back once I get paid in a few days. He told me not to be ridiculous and he didn’t need me to pay him back €50.