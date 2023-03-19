Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Twin disowns sister for working as a 'cam girl,' then begs to borrow money. AITA?

Twin disowns sister for working as a 'cam girl,' then begs to borrow money. AITA?

Amanda Hurley
Mar 19, 2023 | 3:15 PM
ADVERTISING

Just because you are twins, doesn't mean you can't have your differences.

One woman was hurt when her sister disowned her because of the tawdry nature of her employment. They completely cut off contact, until now. The OP's sister has a son who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Not knowing where to turn, she asked her twin to help them financial. This struck a painful cord with the estranged sister and she wonders if she is wrong to not help her twin after the pain she caused.

AITA for refusing to financially help my estranged twin?

Weird-Marzipan-7739

I (30f) am estranged from my twin (also 30f) because she objects to my working as a 'cam girl.' Even though I have never done anything inappropriate (I'm very unassuming I look like a girl next door so people won't know unless I tell them) around her kids (12m, 9f, 5m) because of my job, she says I'd be a "bad influence."

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content