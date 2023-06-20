Woman refuses to invite twin sister to her wedding, despite family therapy. AITA?

I 32f have an identical twin sister. We've had a few huge arguments over the years when I tried to set boundaries with her/express when the things she did made me uncomfortable or sad (for example she used to have the key to my place and after she came in without asking and left with a blanket she didn't see what she did wrong so I asked for my key back).
We were trying to fix things last year and talking to a therapist together, until the point where she said for the third time she wanted to stop because it wasn't worth her money and time. In that time I had invited her to coffee a couple times and to go wedding dress shopping.
But when I tried to express in my therapy session it was important to me she also took the initiative to meet up or showed some interest in what's going on in my life (when we met she would only talk about herself - how much everyone told her she's lost weight, her relationship, how she's spent so much time with 'her friend' who is also my friend lol).
But when I said that she said I was too pushy and it was repulsive. She never apologised. Of course I've also said hurtful things, but I always apologise and recognise when I was wrong. Instead for apologising, she usually justifies her actions.
Anyway, I don't see the point of inviting her to my wedding with fiancé (27m). It will be a small civil wedding with just 20ppl allowed, I would rather have people there who want to be there.
It might be noteworthy that although she had the key to my place, I never had the key to hers and never was invited to her new place, allegedly because 'we were never on good enough terms since they moved in' (her and bf, ~33m) never mind that she came to my place 3x in that time period and even her bf was invited over 2x.
So I'm tired of all the hypocrisy and being the only one making an effort. The problem is she's still my sister and I wish I could make things better, but she has issues with apologising or accepting apologies/forgiving. AITA if I finally have enough and call it quits?
Why I might be the A: I know it will hurt our mother a lot and might make things worse.
NTA 'I would rather have people there who want to be there.'
Enjoy your day.
All true but it will further damage the relationship, perhaps end it.
What relationship? The sh*tty one sided one? Who cares? It’s no loss. I have a sibling who has treated the whole family poorly. If they call, the first thing you think is “what do they want from me?”. We all cut ties due to the toxicity.
At a recent holiday party we all realized how much fun we were having and realized that we all get along without drama. The difference was the lack of that one person. So, NTA.
I’ve lived it. It may be disappointing and sad at first, but that's just our weird cultural programming that tries to brainwash you into putting up with people you would never hang out with otherwise just because they are family.
NTA. You get to decide who you want to be around for your big day. You girls tried therapy and seems like your sister is not even interested in trying to reconcile. She seems like she is just doing everything she can in bad faith.
Though you might want to change your house locks; giving someone that has no respect for personal space your house keys usually will escalate to something bad.
I got the key back and I'm sure she doesn't have a copy. Besides, she's not evil/bad; just profoundly self-centred and used to getting her way.