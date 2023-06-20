Woman refuses to invite twin sister to her wedding, despite family therapy. AITA?

But when I said that she said I was too pushy and it was repulsive. She never apologised. Of course I've also said hurtful things, but I always apologise and recognise when I was wrong. Instead for apologising, she usually justifies her actions.

Anyway, I don't see the point of inviting her to my wedding with fiancé (27m). It will be a small civil wedding with just 20ppl allowed, I would rather have people there who want to be there.

It might be noteworthy that although she had the key to my place, I never had the key to hers and never was invited to her new place, allegedly because 'we were never on good enough terms since they moved in' (her and bf, ~33m) never mind that she came to my place 3x in that time period and even her bf was invited over 2x.