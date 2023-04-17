Introvert twin refuses to share birthday, tells mom she ruined everything. AITA?

Happy Birthday to two.

Twins often get lumped together and can feel like they are considered to be basically one person. It can be frustrating to feel seen as an individual. One twin says she and her sister could not be more opposite. In fact, she doesn't particularly care for her. Her sister is incredibly outgoing and she herself is very introverted. She says she doesn't even have friends that aren't online. So, for her 21st birthday, she was excited to have the day to herself. Her mom decided that was unacceptable.

AITA for being upset that my twin is coming home for our birthday?

thhrowwawwaayyy1

I (20F) am turning 21 in a bit over a week, my twin (20F) lives in a different state for uni, she's much more extroverted and social then I am.