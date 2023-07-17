Woman gets angry when sister asks for night off watching kids, 'you pay the babysitter.'

Sisters are your best friends, and your worst friends, it just depends on the day.

Throw money, stress, and a growing gap in your life phases into the mix, and there's bound to be some tense moments.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for making her sister pay for a babysitter when she won't watch the kids.

She wrote:

AITA for making my sister pay for my kids' babysitter when she won't watch them?

I (F28) let my sister (20) live with us while she goes to university. In return, she pays us $500 a month. This covers her room, the extra water and power, and her food. I think it's very fair. She also does chores and helps with the kids. That was our agreement. We wrote everything down so there was no confusion.