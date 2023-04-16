Husband supports wife when she puts siblings up for adoption, cuts ties. AITA?

Being the eldest child in a difficult family environment is a huge responsibility.

One woman took on the responsibility of raising her siblings when their parent's rejected the responsibility. She tried the best she could but, at 18-years-old, she made the difficult decision to give them up for adoption. She wanted a chance to build a life for herself and she was overwhelmed with being the guardian and provider at such a young age. She put them in foster care, but kept touch. Now, she is building her own family and her siblings are upset and feel discarded.

AITA for telling my wife's siblings she is not their mother and they are no longer children?

DirectMarsupial82

My wife is the oldest in her family by 9 years. She was subjected to being a parent figure to her younger siblings by her parents who were sh*tty and uninvolved parents to all four of them.