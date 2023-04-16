Husband supports wife when she puts siblings up for adoption, cuts ties. AITA?

One woman took on the responsibility of raising her siblings when their parent's rejected the responsibility. She tried the best she could but, at 18-years-old, she made the difficult decision to give them up for adoption. She wanted a chance to build a life for herself and she was overwhelmed with being the guardian and provider at such a young age. She put them in foster care, but kept touch. Now, she is building her own family and her siblings are upset and feel discarded.
My wife is the oldest in her family by 9 years. She was subjected to being a parent figure to her younger siblings by her parents who were sh*tty and uninvolved parents to all four of them.
Only difference was while my wife was forced to raise herself, she was forced to raise her siblings and she struggled with that. Her siblings view her as their mother. She did make sure they were okay but once she was 18 she refused to be all they had and they went into foster care due to the environment they were living in.