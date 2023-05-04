Woman won't let husband's sister in house after two months of recovery, 'needs a year.'

Drawing boundaries with your partner's family can be a rough task. On one hand, you don't want to stand in the way of their lifelong relationships, relationships that try as you might - you'll never fully understand in the way they do.
On the other hand, you need to be honest about your comfort level and needs. Sometimes, your comfort and supporting your partner's family relationships can feel at odds.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my husband that his sister needs to be clean for a least a year before she is allowed in our house?
My husband has a sister that has been in and out of treatments for her addictions for years. The family enabled her and so does my husband. She stayed over once and the next morning stuff was missing. I have met her when she has been clean before, for a few months and let her meet the kids. She was in their lives for a few months and then relapsed.