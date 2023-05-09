Woman refuses to give up room for pregnant sister and BF, gets called 'huge b**ch.'

Navigating roommate dynamics is tough enough on its own. But it's extra hard when one roomie gets pregnant, or wants a partner to basically move in, and a massive wrench is thrown in the balance of space and privacy.
Finding a way for all parties to hold their own ground while ceding enough for a compromise can be quite tricky.
She wrote:
AITA for insisting my pregnant sister switch bedrooms with me?
Throwaway because I don’t want it connected to my main. My sister and I (both mid-20sF, I’m a few years older) share a house together. It was our parents' house and we both inherited it after they died. We have equal share/ownership of the house. The house has four bedrooms, one is the master room and has an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, the other three just have built-in robes.