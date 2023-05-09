Woman refuses to give up room for pregnant sister and BF, gets called 'huge b**ch.'

Navigating roommate dynamics is tough enough on its own. But it's extra hard when one roomie gets pregnant, or wants a partner to basically move in, and a massive wrench is thrown in the balance of space and privacy.

Finding a way for all parties to hold their own ground while ceding enough for a compromise can be quite tricky.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not wanting to switch her room just because her sister is pregnant.

She wrote:

AITA for insisting my pregnant sister switch bedrooms with me?