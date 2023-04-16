Woman rejects exercise demand and $4K fee to be in spoiled sis's wedding. AITA?

One woman had finally had enough of catering to her older sister. She says her sister was always the star of their house and she never grew out of her need to be the center of attention. When her sister asked her to be a bridesmaid, she immediately laid out all of her very specific stipulations.

AITA for telling my sister's she's entitled to do what she wants for her wedding but I don't need to attend?

No_Cartoonist9949

My sister is a very classic golden child in our family. She was the first girl and my mom always wanted a daughter. My older brother was a disappointment to mom and when I, the second girl came along, mom already had her perfect daughter so she never had much time for me.