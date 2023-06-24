Parents beg daughter to take in 'kleptomaniac' sister; 'she'll go to jail.' AITA?

readthethings13579

What the parents are proposing is not an approved or effective treatment for kleptomania. Heck, even if Kenzie doesn’t have kleptomania, locking her in an empty room by herself is not going to solve whatever underlying issue exists that is causing her to steal.

OP is right, Kenzie needs to see a therapist and get a diagnosis and treatment for whatever is causing her behavior. And when her friends give her grief for not “helping” her sister, that’s exactly what she should tell them. Doing this will not help Kenzie and may well make her condition worse. She needs appropriate medical care, not a scenario out of a Dr Phil tough love episode.

