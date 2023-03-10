Man asks AITA for helping 'golden child' sister at expense of his other. UPDATE

Siblings fighting just comes with the territory.

Unfortunately, sometimes, it can go beyond pulling pigtails or hurtful nicknames. One man got away from his hurtful parents and wanted to the same for his sisters. But the painful rift between the two seemed a bridge too far. He shared his story online, hoping for some advice to help him care for two people he deeply loves.

AITA 'choosing the golden child' over my other sister

swankycelery

I (26) am the older brother of two sisters, Maya (19) and Tia (21).

Our parents are complete a**holes, and Maya was their golden child. And honestly, a complete and utter spoiled b. I get that's harsh to say about a kid, but she was. She got special treatment, and would get away with murder.