Woman demands 13yo nephew pays her $2,000 for losing her custom scooter. AITA?

Kids make mistakes, but how do you decide when to let it go and when to make sure they learn their lesson?

One aunt was outraged when she found out that her customized scooter, the one she told her nephew to never touch, had been stolen. He took it on a joy ride and he says it was stolen. She was outraged and demanded to be paid back for his $2,000 joy ride.

AITA for wanting my sister to pay me back because my nephew lost my electric scooter?

ImpossibleAd6003

Last year I bought an EMOVE Cruiser electric scooter which I’ve since modified to add more speed, a new handlebar and some other mods. The scooter itself was not cheap, at $1500, plus mods puts it over $2000.

I have a sister(43f) and a nephew(13m) who I always let housesit for me while I’m out of town on business. I have pets and plants that I need taken care of and they always welcome a change of scenery.