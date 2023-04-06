Woman demands 13yo nephew pays her $2,000 for losing her custom scooter. AITA?

One aunt was outraged when she found out that her customized scooter, the one she told her nephew to never touch, had been stolen. He took it on a joy ride and he says it was stolen. She was outraged and demanded to be paid back for his $2,000 joy ride.
Last year I bought an EMOVE Cruiser electric scooter which I’ve since modified to add more speed, a new handlebar and some other mods. The scooter itself was not cheap, at $1500, plus mods puts it over $2000.
I have a sister(43f) and a nephew(13m) who I always let housesit for me while I’m out of town on business. I have pets and plants that I need taken care of and they always welcome a change of scenery.
So I had to go on a business trip last month for a week and let them house sit. My nephew has always asked me about my scooter and I told him that it isn’t for kids because it’s extremely fast and I’ve expressly forbidden him from riding it multiple times. His mother knows about this as well.