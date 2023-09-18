Golden child sis promises to go NC with parents, calls OP 'spiteful' when she doesn't.

I was 12 when I spoke to a trusted adult who said golden kids sometimes don't realize how wrong it is and can be really messed up by the favoritism but can grow to be better people. I was encouraged to keep the door open and told she might be my biggest ally. So, even though I often got punished for crap she'd do, like sneaking out, I hoped.

Three years ago, Elizabeth came to me and said she hated how our parents treated me and she was sorry for being insensitive as a kid. We got close which I loved. She told me she basically had no contact with our parents.