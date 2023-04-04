Woman won't let sister babysit after finding her daughter on a child leash. AITA?

My daughter is not a pet.

One woman was tentatively and slowly trying to build a better relationship with her sister. She wanted her 5-year-old daughter to have a relationship with her aunt. In attempt to forge that bond, she suggested they have a sleepover so her sister could bond and babysit her niece. When she returned, what she found made her decide that they would not be spending time together again any time soon.

AITA for telling my sister she is too heavy and lazy to watch my kid

No_Razzmatazz_6436

I have a daughter Rebecca, she is 5 years old now and can be quite a handful at times. I have never had any problems catching up to her if she were to run off, she doesn't really run off anywhere in the first place, she prefer to just sit in area and play with toys.