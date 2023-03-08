Woman refuses to learn sign language for boyfriend's mute daughter. AITA? UPDATED

AITA calling my girlfriend selfish for refusing to learn sign language for my daughter?

Throwawayaita8317

My daughter Ruby was born mute. She can understand words, but we use sign language to communicate. While she can use her phone or write, obviously she prefers to sign.

The issue is my girlfriend, Amanda. We've been dating for around 9 months, and introduced our children around 3 months ago. They don't know sign language so communication with Ruby was awkward at first, she hates having to write or use her phone at home.

So I taught Amanda some basic signs beforehand, and I've continued teaching her and Mia more in this time. Mia is getting a lot better actually.