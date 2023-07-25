Young single dad sarcastically snaps at mom who asks him if he 'knows what he's doing.'

Single parents get a lot of guff from complete strangers. While inappropriate, it's not uncommon for single parents to get bombarded with invasive questions about their relationship status and finances, as well as unsolicited advice about how to 'not mess up.'
Regardless of the intentions behind these comments, they're almost always frustrating and unhelpful.
He wrote:
AITA for being sarcastic with another parent?
I (21M) am a single dad to my daughter (5F). Her mom is very inconsistent in her life, when it's things like Christmas, birthdays, she shows up and it's all sunshine and unicorns, but otherwise, she can't be bothered, too busy pursuing the 'normal 20s' she so craved. This past weekend my daughter was invited to a birthday party, the parents were invited, and more or less, encouraged to stay.
I had nothing better to do so, I stayed. Most of the parents I knew, but there were a few I didn't. At this point, I'm used to watching people work out the age math in real time. I've explained that I know I'm young, but, I'd like to think I deserve some kudos for being 5 years in, and I'd like to think I'm not totally incompetent.
About a half hour in and this lady comes up to me, asks which one is mine. I pointed my daughter Morgan out. I ask which is hers, she points her daughter out. She goes, ' So, are you an older cousin pulling chauffeur duty or a step-brother or...'
I said that I was Morgan's dad. Shocked look, which she quickly tried to get rid. She asks if Morgan's mom was at this party too, I said she wasn't and told her I was a single dad, I didn't want to get all specific and say Morgan's mom only shows up when it's fun days like birthday and Christmas. This lady goes, ' Jeez, and, you know what you're doing?'
I said that I take it day by day, situation by situation.
She goes, 'You really have to know what you're doing.'
I told her I understood.
She asks me what my plan is if I started to ' slip' as a parent.
I told her my plan is to drive Morgan into the woods, tape $20 dollars to her wrist, give her a hearty handshake, wish her good luck, and tell her to run free.
Lady gets mad, tells me she asked a legitimate question and said she hopes that my clear lack of maturity doesn't seep into my parenting. I walked over to Morgan, gave her a big hug, told her I loved her, and kept it moving. AITA?
sh1tsawantsays wrote:
NTA. The money taped to her wrist really demonstrates that you have more parenting sense than the nosy, presuming AH that was talking to you. Maybe she will learn to stop being such a judgemental twit, but probably not.
GirlDad17 wrote:
NTA.
You're f@#king awesome. Keep it up, my good man.
BadaRae wrote:
NTA, your age has nothing to do with knowing how to parent. We’re all first time parents at some point. I’m 32 and pregnant with my first. I also plan on taking it “day by day situation by situation”. That’s the best any of us can hope to do. You’re doing awesome just being there consistently for your child and she sees that. Keep it up!
DismalPurchase7680 wrote:
NTA. My oldest was also 5 when I was 21. I had that exact conversation with a woman who had her first at 40. I responded with I think it's wonderful when grandparents are involved and how young she looked. Her reaction was glorious.
ElderlyHeadgear wrote:
NTA. Her line of questioning, while perhaps done with good intentions, was insulting and she should have known that. If she is the type who is going to be insulted by a sarcastic response to a rude question, she's going to have a hell of a hard time parenting during the teenage years.
Just remember, your kid will grow to have your sarcasm. I know this because I've lived through it, and every time they snap back a ludicrous response with a straight-face I can barely keep from sobbing with pride. Keep at it, amigo.
GhostPantherAssualt wrote:
NTA BY A LONG SHOT.
That woman was so inappropriate for asking those questions, as if she never saw single men taking care of kids before. OP, you my friend have just been crowned a fantastic father.
OP is clearly NTA, he gave that woman exactly the response she deserved.