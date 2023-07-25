Young single dad sarcastically snaps at mom who asks him if he 'knows what he's doing.'

Single parents get a lot of guff from complete strangers. While inappropriate, it's not uncommon for single parents to get bombarded with invasive questions about their relationship status and finances, as well as unsolicited advice about how to 'not mess up.'

Regardless of the intentions behind these comments, they're almost always frustrating and unhelpful.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for sarcastically shutting down a parent who made unsolicited comments about his dad status.

He wrote:

AITA for being sarcastic with another parent?