Woman calls the cops on her sister when she refuses to pay for her children's haircuts.

A 'friends and family' discount can always be a perk but sometimes that privilege can be abused. Hefty-Excuse-6305 shares on Reddit that, when she was stiffed by her sister at work, she went to the police.
I just got state certification to cut hair and am working at a national franchise chain to get experience to hopefully work somewhere more exclusive. When I was in school I would give my family free haircuts for practice but my sister never took me up on the offer which made last night even more strange.
I should add that I have 8 siblings, she and I are the youngest and we never got along growing up.
She texted me and said her kids had some sort of award ceremony for science today and wanted to know if I could cut their hair. I said we were absolutely slammed (wait was over an hour) so just sign in on the app and come in when it told her to.