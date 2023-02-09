Woman calls the cops on her sister when she refuses to pay for her children's haircuts.

A 'friends and family' discount can always be a perk but sometimes that privilege can be abused. Hefty-Excuse-6305 shares on Reddit that, when she was stiffed by her sister at work, she went to the police.

AITA for filing a police report on my sister after she walked out of my store without paying after I gave her kids haircuts?

I just got state certification to cut hair and am working at a national franchise chain to get experience to hopefully work somewhere more exclusive. When I was in school I would give my family free haircuts for practice but my sister never took me up on the offer which made last night even more strange.

I should add that I have 8 siblings, she and I are the youngest and we never got along growing up.