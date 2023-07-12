Woman tells depressed sister to stop calling when she's panicking, 'dial 911 instead.'

Most of us want to be there for our loved ones emotionally and logistically.

But a desire to be emotionally available to support someone, and the actual ability are two different things. Sadly, it's not easy telling a loved one you can't be their rock when you want to be.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her depressed sister to stop calling her while in crisis.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my depressed sister I can't help and to call the police instead in case of an emergency?