Man promised dying sister to name daughter after abusive mom, now he can't do it. WIBTA?

When a loved one is passing, it's understandable to want to do whatever you can to make them happy in their final days. Even if that means promising to name your daughter after your abusive mother.

When this man's sister was passing, she asked him to promis that if he ever had a daughter, he'd name her after their mother. His sister and mother had a great relationship, while he and his mother...not so much. Now that a baby girl is on the way, he went to Reddit to ask:

'WIBTA (would I be the a-hole) if I didn’t honor my dead sister’s wishes for my first born daughter?'

Two years ago, my sister (I’ll call her Marie) passed away. She had a myriad of health problems, and though her death was not sudden nor a surprise, our entire family was hit extremely hard. My mother especially, as they were very close.