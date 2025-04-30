'AITA for refusing to change someone's baby's diaper?'

She frequently does this when we're there but this was the first time I was asked. I answered, politely: "No, I'm sorry, I don't do that."

"You....don't do diapers??" "No, I don't do other people's kid's diapers if their mom or dad is around. I mean if I'm babysitting, sure thing, but yea - if the parents are around - I just feel like its their job."

SIL looks like she's ready to cry "Well...I feel selfish." I smiled to try and set her at ease, "Not trying to make you feel any way, just telling you a boundary is all."

The table got really awkward as she got up and did the diaper. Afterwards my wife blamed me for making SIL feel bad and said I could've just changed the diaper.