'AITA for refusing to change someone's baby's diaper?'

My wife and I have been married 10+ years and have a few kids. My SIL and her husband had a baby 2 years ago. No major complaints - they just tend to ask for people to do stuff that I would think they'd do themselves.
They'll come over our house (they live an hour away) and they'll ask ahead of time if we have their kid's favorite crackers on hand. Why they don't just pack the crackers, I don't know (they are well off, money not an issue).
If one of them leaves the room, they'll ask one of us (my wife or kids) to be "in charge" of the baby - even if the other parent is right there, just scrolling on their phone or something.
But whenever I say something to my wife, she says I'm being too much. The other day, we're having a dinner at MIL's house when the baby had a poopy diaper. My SIL looks at me and say in the sweetest voice "Uncle (my name), can you change the diaper?"
She frequently does this when we're there but this was the first time I was asked. I answered, politely:
"No, I'm sorry, I don't do that."
"You....don't do diapers??"
"No, I don't do other people's kid's diapers if their mom or dad is around. I mean if I'm babysitting, sure thing, but yea - if the parents are around - I just feel like its their job."
SIL looks like she's ready to cry "Well...I feel selfish."
I smiled to try and set her at ease, "Not trying to make you feel any way, just telling you a boundary is all."
The table got really awkward as she got up and did the diaper. Afterwards my wife blamed me for making SIL feel bad and said I could've just changed the diaper.
Not trying to make anyone feel bad - but I've had 3 kids and I always took responsibility -I watched them, I packed for them, and I changed them. I'm not looking to be a secondary parent for this kid.
NTA. Your SIL only felt bad because the obvious was pointed out to her. You said no when she asked you, then she pressed you further trying to either guilt you into changing the diaper or make you look bad because you didn’t want to change a poopy diaper.
NTA. The parents were there and capable of changing the diaper. That is their responsibility. Anyone else that does it is a kind gesture. I would set the exact same boundary.
NTA i’m a parent and no way would i expect someone else to change my kids nappies when i’m right there. If they offer that’s a different story but it’s so tacky to ask.
NTA, but then why didn't your wife step in and offer to change the diaper? That's right, because she doesn't want to do it either. You have a massive wife problem. She needs to shut this down with her family, not encourage it.
