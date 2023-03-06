Guy spouts consp*racy theories to get his sister to stop filming him for Youtube.

In the age of social media, it can be hard to keep your image off-screen.

Even if you're not actively posting on Tiktok, Youtube, Instagram, or other outlets, simply hanging out with people means you might be included in a reel, video, or story. Of course, in most situations, simply telling someone you'd like to stay off-camera is enough.

But with family, well, it can be another story.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a young man asked if he's wrong for hamming it up to get his sister to stop filming him.

He wrote:

AITA for acting crazy and spouting conspiracy theories to get my sister to stop including me in her videos.​​​​​​