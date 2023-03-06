Guy spouts consp*racy theories to get his sister to stop filming him for Youtube.

In the age of social media, it can be hard to keep your image off-screen.
Even if you're not actively posting on Tiktok, Youtube, Instagram, or other outlets, simply hanging out with people means you might be included in a reel, video, or story. Of course, in most situations, simply telling someone you'd like to stay off-camera is enough.
But with family, well, it can be another story.
He wrote:
AITA for acting crazy and spouting conspiracy theories to get my sister to stop including me in her videos.
My (19 M) sister (21 F) is a "social media chef" on tiktok and youtube. I still live with my parents while going to college, while sis lives with some friends about a 10-minute drive away.