16 fed-up people share the perfectly legal things in society that shouldn't be.

What makes something qualified to be illegal? If it's dangerous? Unfair? Exploitative? Just plain annoying?

Here are some perfectly legal things that many people think should aboslutely not be:

1.

Increasing the volume on commercials by 20 goddam decibels. - jcro8829

2.

Civil asset forfeiture. - Std_Dev1437

For those who may be unfamiliar (okay, me) with this extremely common practice, civilrights.org has great info.

3.

Sending catalogs to my house without my permission. The quantity of paper that is wasted is unreal. We call to have them cancelled but they keep coming. I have to pay to have my trash collected where I live, so basically those companies are forcing me to pay to throw away their garbage that they created unnecessarily and there is nothing I can do. - vaporeng

4.

"Convenience fees" for paying taxes and bills online. - menege1293

5.