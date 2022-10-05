18 people share the things society views as 'normal' but creeps them out.

As a society, we've grown to accept things as 'normal' that, when you think about it, maybe shouldn't be normalized. On a popular Reddit thread, people share the things everyone thinks are normal but creeps them out.
People making Instagrams for their babies and making captions as if the baby were writing it
Every company creates an ecosystem that requires my home address, credit card, and my birthday just to listen to some music or use some software. Not a shred of my identity is unsold at this point.
Feeling my own heartbeat
When people refer to kids/babies as “flirting” when they are just being playful.
I think it's weird that most couches don't come with washable cushion covers. Everyone finds that normal, but they would think it's weird if someone just slept on a bare mattress without ever putting a sheet on it.