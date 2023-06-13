15 people share their most paranormal experiences.

Regardless of whether you consider yourself a spiritual person or not, there's something endlessly fascinating about the concept of the paranormal.

The idea of a spiritual world has been present in the human psyche throughout all of history, you find it in religion, TV shows, ghost stories, folklore, and people's personal stories at the office.

And now, the internet serves as yet another place to explore these ideas and potential realities.

In a popular post on Ask Reddit, people shared their paranormal experiences, and it's a fascinating range of stories.

1. From Issualave:

When I get fevers as a child, I would always, in my fugue and pain-infused state, hear a man counting in a very deep voice. He would count from 1 and up; as the numbers get larger, the voice gets louder and more intense. It started to get less frequent as I grew older and now I do not experience it anymore.