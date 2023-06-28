SIL dumps 'bratty' kids on man every vacation, says he needs to step up. AITA?

My reply was “Well, then I won’t go.”(as there is only room for 4). More screeching ensues along the same lines, ending with (to teenage brat) “Well you just stay away from Uncle Will for the rest of the week!”

She has no idea the gift she’s given me, just what I’ve been waiting for for the last 16 years. Though, the Brat is currently announcing loudly that I’m “texting something!”- he’s also an unrepentant tattle tale as well as a sneak thief.

parkesc

'YOU NEED TO STEP UP!' Oh the irony. What a f*cking narcissist.

Time for a meeting with your mother and aunt to talk about banning your SIL from the cabin as long as she keeps this sh*t up.

Also, what does your brother think about all this?