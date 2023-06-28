SIL dumps 'bratty' kids on man every vacation, says he needs to step up. AITA?

My sister-in-law, known as Peg-Bundy-with-Money, is a stay at home mother who is “raising” my two nephews while sucking every penny and then some out of my very hard working brother.
My older nephew is mildly autistic and my younger nephew has extreme ADHD. She has taken the path of least resistance in being a parent; kid whines ‘I want’ and instead of no just gives it to them.
They’re rude, entitled, and poorly behaved, particularly when she’s around as she will screech at whomever corrects their behavior “You aren’t their parent, WE will handle it”.
Ok, fine. Fast forward to today, when for the 8th year in a row they have hijacked my week at the family cabin, she screeched at me again.
Scenario: my elderly aunt and mother and my partner and I are early risers. We have a quiet breakfast in the kitchen and the eldest nephew busts in being loud and interrupting any attempt at conversation; General rude behavior unrelated to autism.
Though that is the excuse. I taught for many years and autistic children are not inherently rude: It is learned behavior.
It was decided (before the brat came down) that the four adults were going to town to the post office and flea market. As we are preparing to leave, Peg Bundy arises at the crack of eleven, comes down and starts dictating that Eldest Nephew should go with because he “needs” to get out and do something.
I said no, there is only room for four, but she can take him in later. SCREECH! “I’M NOT GOING IN! YOU NEED TO STEP UP! YOU ARE HIS UNCLE! YOU NEED TO LEARN HOW TO DEAL WITH AUTISTIC CHILDREN! HE’S ALMOST AN ADULT! SCREEEEECH!
My reply was “Well, then I won’t go.”(as there is only room for 4). More screeching ensues along the same lines, ending with (to teenage brat) “Well you just stay away from Uncle Will for the rest of the week!”
My response is, “OK.”
She has no idea the gift she’s given me, just what I’ve been waiting for for the last 16 years. Though, the Brat is currently announcing loudly that I’m “texting something!”- he’s also an unrepentant tattle tale as well as a sneak thief.
'YOU NEED TO STEP UP!' Oh the irony. What a f*cking narcissist.
Time for a meeting with your mother and aunt to talk about banning your SIL from the cabin as long as she keeps this sh*t up.
Also, what does your brother think about all this?
He is silent. She keeps his balls in a bag around her neck.
UGGH! Stop letting them come on vacation with you.
Stand up for yourself. A simple Nope, not going if SIL is going to be there.
I would put up with it once, stand up for yourself. Quit painting your brother as a suffering hero he is an equal participant.