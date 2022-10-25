18 people share something they swear they saw once, but didn't get any evidence.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is something you SWEAR you saw, but have no proof of?" people were ready to share the creepy, unexplainable, or seemingly impossible things they are 100% sure they witnessed. Yes...the raccoon was really wearing a baseball hat, ok?
I was watching the local lottery draw on TV and vocally called out every correct number before the ball was shown - beatsbeingbroke
A few years ago I saw an enormous black bird on top of a telephone pole. Just sitting there. Looked like a hawk, only twice as big as the red-tails you’ll see all over, and all black.
This bad mofo was either a mutant or came from somewhere else, ‘cause we don’t have hawks or eagles that big around here. Everybody said oh, you saw a turkey vulture, or just a big crow. No, I know what those are. - GoofballMcyoyo