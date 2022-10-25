18 people share something they swear they saw once, but didn't get any evidence.

Seeing something amazing without any photographic evidence can make you feel like a rambling crazy person when your friends try to tell you that the pink UFO you know you saw was probably just Kylie Jenner's private jet...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is something you SWEAR you saw, but have no proof of?" people were ready to share the creepy, unexplainable, or seemingly impossible things they are 100% sure they witnessed. Yes...the raccoon was really wearing a baseball hat, ok?

1.

I was watching the local lottery draw on TV and vocally called out every correct number before the ball was shown - beatsbeingbroke

2.

A few years ago I saw an enormous black bird on top of a telephone pole. Just sitting there. Looked like a hawk, only twice as big as the red-tails you’ll see all over, and all black.