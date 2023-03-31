Reddit absolutely dunks on dad who wants son to quit sports, threatens lawyer.

This dad says he doesn't hate the player but he does hate the game.

As you can read, the dad truly fumbled this one. He was trying to make his case but there was a flag on the field from the getgo. His perfomance was subpar and Reddit benched his butt. It's impossible to fathom how this father thought this post was going to be recieved, but it is delicious to see how it was smacked down.

AITA? I want my son to stop playing sports

u/Active-Isopod7973

I 42M have 1 son with my ex wife. We have been divorced for 9 years. She has a full custody. I get him every other weekend.

My issue is that he has played soccer and bowling for years. It has interfered with my time. He seems to have something every Saturday.