Man shocked his law office hired 'little person' to dress as a leprechaun. AITA?

Many culturally-based holidays are complicated by commercialized celebration.

The day becomes more about the surrounding celebratory aspects than the initial reasons for marking the date. The Easter Bunny, Santa Clause and Cupid are just a few examples of how we, as a society, have monetized and popularized originally staunchly pious or historic holidays. St. Patrick's Day is perhaps the holiday that has been most altered from it's original significance.

Don't get me wrong, it's a blast! Modernizing and expanding the meaning and celebration of holidays can be a wonderfully uniting thing. But, one man write about how he was concerned when he found out his law firm was hiring a little person to perform as a leprechaun at their St. Patrick's Day party. Now, he is wondering if he should object, or if his objection would be taking away work from a willing little person.

WIBTA if I complained about a leprechaun?

Less-Obligation-3555