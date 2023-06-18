17yo pharmacy employee feels guilty for stealing customer loyalty points. AITA?

'I steal customers receipts and redeem their purchases to my own loyalty card'

Ok_Nameless

I've always been astounded at how much people spend in pharmacies- not even just on medication, but on retail items too. There was this one guy who came in and spent around $300 (AUD) in total, about $250 of that was on retail items.

I served him and asked if he had a loyalty card. He said no and he didn't want one. Personally, it drives me insane when people don't want to sign up to loyalty programs when they spend that much regularly.

I mean come on, it's free money!

And up until recently those points have been going to waste.