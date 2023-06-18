17yo pharmacy employee feels guilty for stealing customer loyalty points. AITA?

I've always been astounded at how much people spend in pharmacies- not even just on medication, but on retail items too. There was this one guy who came in and spent around $300 (AUD) in total, about $250 of that was on retail items.
I served him and asked if he had a loyalty card. He said no and he didn't want one. Personally, it drives me insane when people don't want to sign up to loyalty programs when they spend that much regularly.
I mean come on, it's free money!
And up until recently those points have been going to waste.
I (F17), work once a week for 3.5 hours on minimum wage. I am in my senior year in high school so I have had to drop my hours to accommodate for study.
I have a really strong conscience and have been feeling extremely guilty. I feel like I'm committing some kind of fraud. The most I've cashed in was around $20, but I couldn't shake the guilt.
It doesn't seem like a lot, but I worry someone at work will question how my points add up so quickly. I've been using the money to pay for bottled waters I take on my shifts and other things I want or need.
I practically crap my pants every time someone tells me my point balance. I feel like I should stop, but it's just such a waste! I appreciate the money and it really does make a difference in my life.
Both of my parents are currently unemployed, and I feel bad asking them for any help financially. I don't want to stop redeeming these receipts, it's not like it's hurting anyone!
But I worry about my guilty conscience or being found out. I don't know what to do.
Hi guys, thank you for all of your advice and comments! I've decided I'm not going to redeem the receipts anymore. I've looked at all your comments and I now understand the seriousness of my actions, and the consequences that could follow.
I feel heaps calmer with this decision. A part of me knew it was wrong, I'm just very grateful that you guys knew more about what I was doing etc. Also, the only reason I purchase bottled water is if I've forgotten my bottle from home.
But, I am going to make a much more conscious effort to remember it regularly. Thank you guys a lot, I really appreciate it.
Someone did this at a restaurant I worked at, she got caught and got fired. Then they pressed charges. She got caught because the district manager wanted to reach out to our “most loyal customer” and called the number associated with the loyalty card and she answered, lol.
That is hilarious, I feel there is a movie here somewhere.
My mate ordered from their local supermarket using the UberEats app. On two occasions his receipt was in with his shopping and had someone else’s loyalty details on the receipt. He reported it to the supermarket as he wanted those rewards for himself and they were obtained fraudulently.
Turns out he unknowingly uncovered a whole ring of staff who were doing this and they all got fired. Said he felt bad about that
What’s that expression about not sh*tting where you eat?
It is fraud. I worked in IT for a retailer and the boss asked me to search for potential cases of this. The queries I wrote made it blindingly obvious which cards were racking up lots of points, usually with the same store/sales rep. Some of the people doing this tried to be smart and spread it over several cards in a few different names but it was still obvious.
I can assure you dude. If it's Chemist Warehouse or one of those other massive chain pharmacies, they will likely not even notice. But, if it's weighing on you and making you anxious, then stop.
You're not hurting the company, nor the customers. But you are hurting yourself. And it's not worth the mental anguish.
Wishing you all the best for the rest of year 12! Enjoy it while it lasts! ♥