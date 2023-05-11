Man refuses to pay for teen stepdaughter's birthday dinner because of how she treats him.

Being a stepparent is supremely complicated.
On one hand, you want to give your stepkids the time and space to figure out how they feel about you. You don't want to force yourself as a 'replacement' for their other birth parent, and you don't want to force yourself into a parental authority figure role that doesn't fit.
On the other hand, you still want to enforce clear boundaries around what kinds of treatment you'll receive, and how stepkids are allowed to treat people in the world.
He wrote:
AITA for not paying for my stepdaughter's birthday dinner?
My wife has three kids (two sons 20m and 19m) and a daughter (16f) from her previous marriage. Their father was an addict but is now clean. He doesn’t have custody of S, but does visit when he can. My stepsons and I aren’t close, but they’ve been respectful to me at least. My stepdaughter, who I’ll call S has not. She genuinely doesn’t like me.