Man refuses to pay for teen stepdaughter's birthday dinner because of how she treats him.

Being a stepparent is supremely complicated.

On one hand, you want to give your stepkids the time and space to figure out how they feel about you. You don't want to force yourself as a 'replacement' for their other birth parent, and you don't want to force yourself into a parental authority figure role that doesn't fit.

On the other hand, you still want to enforce clear boundaries around what kinds of treatment you'll receive, and how stepkids are allowed to treat people in the world.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for not paying for his stepdaughter's birthday dinner after being mistreated by her.

He wrote:

AITA for not paying for my stepdaughter's birthday dinner?