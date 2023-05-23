Man counts down days until stepdaughter turns 18 and she's 'not his responsibility.'

Being a stepparent to a teenager can be incredibly difficult. You're tasked with striking a balance between being a trusty adult in their life, while respecting the pre-established relationships they have with their birth parents.
In ideal situations, it can be the best of both worlds: you have the love of a child without the full responsibility of parenthood. In harder situations, it can be the worst of both worlds: you have some of the responsibilities without the closeness or ability to call any of the shots.
In the latter kind of situation, emotions can really come to an unfortunate boiling point.
He wrote:
AITA for counting down the days until my “daughter”turns 18 so I can stop being legally responsible for her?
I married my wife about two years ago and she has a daughter from a previous relationship. Early on during our dating period, she made it clear that her daughter has a father and she’s not looking for another father for her. The ground rules were set by her which and that I will be an adult figure but not a parental one. I will have no say in how she is to be brought up and I can’t punish her in anyway.