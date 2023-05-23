Man counts down days until stepdaughter turns 18 and she's 'not his responsibility.'

Being a stepparent to a teenager can be incredibly difficult. You're tasked with striking a balance between being a trusty adult in their life, while respecting the pre-established relationships they have with their birth parents.

In ideal situations, it can be the best of both worlds: you have the love of a child without the full responsibility of parenthood. In harder situations, it can be the worst of both worlds: you have some of the responsibilities without the closeness or ability to call any of the shots.

In the latter kind of situation, emotions can really come to an unfortunate boiling point.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for counting down the days until his stepdaughter turns 18 and he's no longer legally responsible for her.

He wrote:

AITA for counting down the days until my “daughter”turns 18 so I can stop being legally responsible for her?