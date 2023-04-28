Man grounds stepson for telling son he's not his bio-dad, wife says 'don't ground him.'

Navigating co-parenting as a step-parent is supremely tricky. You have to set boundaries to protect your bio kids, while finding ways to connect with your stepkids naturally, all while agreeing with your partner and finding a way to have a united front of sorts.
When you throw multiple kids of varying developmental ages into that mix, it can be a really complicated dynamic to navigate as a couple, and as individual step-parents.
He wrote:
AITA for grounding my stepson for telling my son that I’m not my son’s bio dad so he doesn’t have to listen to me?
With my late wife, I have 3 kids (12F, J 11M, and 7F). My late wife passed away when our youngest was 7 months old. I have always known that J is biologically not mine. We temporarily split just after our eldest was born, we were both young and stupid at the time. During the split, she had a one-night stand which resulted in J.