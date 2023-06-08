Stepmom demands 'favorite' stepkid be 'banished' to live with mom: 'I was seeing red.'

Despite the trope, stepmoms are, in fact, hardly ever evil. But if there is one who is, Reddit will be there to say so.

When a stepdaughter acted out in a dangerous way that put her half sister in direct harm, Mama Bear came out. Some think she went too far, others didn't. But her comments afterward (posted below!) reveal her true feelings, so make sure to factor those in before deciding who the A-hole is.

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) because I want my stepdaughter to live with her mom for a while?'

Appropriate_Past_566 writes:

My husband and I have a 14 years old daughter together (let's call her Maisie). He also has a 17 years old daughter with his ex (let's call her Danielle).

For some reason Danielle hates Maisie. It's like she hates sharing her dad with anyone. She never accepeted me or Maisie in her life even though I've been in her life since she was 1.

That's a long time.