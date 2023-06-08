Stepmom demands 'favorite' stepkid be 'banished' to live with mom: 'I was seeing red.'

When a stepdaughter acted out in a dangerous way that put her half sister in direct harm, Mama Bear came out. Some think she went too far, others didn't. But her comments afterward (posted below!) reveal her true feelings, so make sure to factor those in before deciding who the A-hole is.
Appropriate_Past_566 writes:
My husband and I have a 14 years old daughter together (let's call her Maisie). He also has a 17 years old daughter with his ex (let's call her Danielle).
For some reason Danielle hates Maisie. It's like she hates sharing her dad with anyone. She never accepeted me or Maisie in her life even though I've been in her life since she was 1.
My husband bought a car for Danielle when she turned 16. We asked her if she could take Maisie to school with her because their schools are close but she refused to do so. That's not a problem.
The problem happened yesterday. Maisie walks to school everyday. Yesterday she sprained her ankle in her way back home. She saw Danielle driving by and waved for her to stop.
Danielle stopped and asked her if she is hurt. She said yes. Danielle said ok and left. SHE LEFT.
Maisie had to walk back home like that. I was seeing red when I heard what happened.
To be honest I can't tolerate her behavior anymore so I asked my husband to just send her to live with her mom for a while. This is not the first time that she did something like that and I'm so tired of her.
My husband of course thinks I'm an a-hole for suggesting that.
Before making a ruling, they had a lot of questions. OP's responses are in bold.
From Philip_J_Fry3000:
INFO: How long after her parents relationship ended did you come into the picture? And did you come on a bit strong after you did? And can you blame her for feeling like her dad replaced her?
There was no real 'relationship' between her parents. They dated for a month or something like that. Her dad replaced her? Everyone knows she is my husband's favorite. Trust me even the neighbors know it. -OP
OddSpeed5862 asks:
INFO how would you punish Maisie in a similar situation? Would you also send her away?
Maisie would never behave like this. -OP
Sinsyxx goes further:
So you believe Maisie is a better person than Danielle? I'm guessing Danielle knows you feel this way and it might be part of the reason you three have a strained relationship.
I know she is the better person. I literally have proof of that. -OP
geordiehippo says:
You say your husband doesn't want to send Danielle to live with her mother. While I can see his point of view, surely he doesn't think leaving Maisie in pain and struggling was acceptable? What does he suggest is done to address this?
He had a 'talk' with her of course and one week without electronics. I don't think that enough at all. She is almost an adult she needs to know that actions have consequences. -OP
KronkLaSworda suggests:
Car needs to be taken from Danielle for at least a month. She's known her half sister Maisie since she was born and just left her when she knew she was hurt. You and husband need to sit down and have a long talk about why he feels Danielle should be treated as the Golden Child and Maisie as the Scapegoat. NTA (Not the a-hole), husband is.
Honestly that would make it worse for me. She hates public transportation so taking the car away means she will be at home all the time to hurt Maisie even more. -OP
From Background-Plan4274:
So you don’t want to punish her with the logical thing. Instead you want to banish her from you’re house. Yeah YTA (you're the a-hole).
aeroeagleAC wants to know:
INFO: Did she actually go to the doctor and get diagnosed with a sprained ankle? Why didn't Maisie call you or your husband for a ride home if she was hurt that bad?
Yes who else do you think diagnosed that? Me? They are not allowed phones at school so call me with what? -OP
Significant_Bath_978 is team OP:
Send her to her mothers house and see what s%!t show she does there.
Her mom will send her back in 2 days I bet. She never wanted her anyway. -OP
CrimsonFox95 responds:
Damn between you and her bio mom no wonder this kid is acting out. You all need some family counseling.
So just to be clear, your goal is to show Danielle that even her mom doesn't love her and that she should submit to you if she wants a roof over her head - not a family, just a roof. Yikes. YTA, even in the circumstances, this is extremely cruel.
Tacos-and-zonkeys thinks OP is full of it:
YTA. It is time to parent, not time to throw a child away. I am going to be honest. Much of your story doesn't ring true and I am having a hard time believing it.
You have been in this child's life since she was one, but she has never accepted you? That's just not how one year olds and very young children operate. If you are a regular part of their lives and you are kind and even remotely consistent, they will become attached to you.
She never accepted her sister, who was born when she was three? I could see them having squabbles when younger and even growing fairly antagonistic as teenagers but not accepting a sibling from the instant they were born (as a 3 year old toddler) just doesn't pass the smell test.
Her awful behavior started when she was around 9 obviously she wasn't like this as a 1 years old baby. -OP
Big-Imagination4377 sums it all up:
You hate her openly, you said her mom doesn't want her. She NEEDS a parent to be on her side. Just one to give her the love and support you would so obviously do anything to deny her. Your story and replies are giving Cinderella's evil stepmother vibes.
Looks like OP is the ultimate a-hole, even if she's not the only one.