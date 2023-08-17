Woman lets stepkids call her 'mom,' their actual mom calls to angrily tell her off.

As a stepparent, it can be awkward figuring out where you fit in.

If you feel bonded with the kids, it's natural to want to step in as another parental figure, if nothing else, as an adult who offering love and support. However, there can be tension if your partner's ex feels threatened by your presence. Navigating that, sadly, includes no simple rulebook.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for letting her stepkids call her mom.

She wrote:

AITA for letting my step kids call me mom?