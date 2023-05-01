Woman refuses to give family heirloom ring to stepson, he says she's playing 'favorites.'

Navigating the role of stepmom can be deeply complicated.

On one hand, you want to provide a safe space for the kids to come if they choose to view you as a parent figure. On the other hand, you don't want to overstep and make them feel like you're forcing yourself as a 'new mom.'

All of this is even more complex when they treat you badly, and you're left to find the lines between letting it go because they're 'just kids,' and asserting how you deserve to be treated.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for refusing to give her stepson her family heirloom engagement ring because of how he's mistreated her.

She wrote:

AITA for refusing to give my stepson my engagement ring because he never treated me like family?