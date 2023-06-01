Young man reports stepmom to cops after she tries to steal his money for wedding.

There are times when you simply must lay down the law in order to make a boundary clear.
People who tell you to drop things to 'keep the peace' often don't recognize how hypocritical it is to demand only one person let their boundaries get trampled in order to keep a semblance of 'peace.'
In these situations, there's truly no peaceful way to draw the line.
He wrote:
AITA because I threatened to send my stepmother to jail?
As background information: My parents have been divorced for over 10 years, and me (M 21) and my siblings (F24 and M19) met my father's new girlfriend about 4 years ago. Our not-yet stepmother always had a certain dislike towards us, and we didn't like her either. She always subtly implied that she doesn't like us. We have often tried to tell this to our father, but he is the 'quiet type.'