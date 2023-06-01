Young man reports stepmom to cops after she tries to steal his money for wedding.

There are times when you simply must lay down the law in order to make a boundary clear.

People who tell you to drop things to 'keep the peace' often don't recognize how hypocritical it is to demand only one person let their boundaries get trampled in order to keep a semblance of 'peace.'

In these situations, there's truly no peaceful way to draw the line.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a young man asked if he's wrong for threatening to report his stepmom to the police.

He wrote:

AITA because I threatened to send my stepmother to jail?